VIT-AP student gets 2 Gold medals in the 2nd South Indian Karate Open championship

Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy - Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP University appreciated K. Vinay a 3rd year B. Tech Student on his remarkable achievement of winning the 2 Gold Medals in Karate Open championship. K. Vinay (21BME7071) has brought immense pride to VIT-AP University by winning two Gold Medals (KATA – Gold, KUMITE – Gold) in the 2nd South Indian Karate Open championship held at Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh on 1st October 2023, he said

Speaking on the occasion Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy - Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP University expressed his profound appreciation for his outstanding achievement in Karate. K. Vinay success serves as a source of pride for our institution, highlighting not only his remarkable skills but also the well-rounded education we provide to our students. Winning a Gold Medal in Karate is no small feat, and it is evident that his passion and dedication to this martial art have paid off in the most extraordinary way. His discipline and resilience in the face of challenges serve as an inspiration to all.

I encourage you to continue your pursuit of excellence in Karate and beyond. I am confident that your determination and spirit will lead you to even greater achievements in the future.

