VIT-AP School of Law, VIT-AP University organizes the 1st Intra Moot Court Competition

A two day Intra Moot Court Competition was organized by VIT-AP School of law in which the team comprising Mantena Bhavya Sri, Penumaka Sri Nikhi and Pilla Mounisha Sai was adjudged the winner. Eight teams qualified to the quarter-finals from among the 18 participating teams studying 1st and 2nd year of B.A. LL.B. (Hons.), BBA LL. B (Hons) Programmes in the two-day competition which is held during 17th-18th May 2022.

Dr. Benarji Chakka, Dean, VIT-AP school of law during his inaugural address told that a moot court is a miniature version of a real courtroom where legal processes and trials are held. It is also known as a Mock Court, in which law students act as professionals and assume all of the responsibilities and duties assigned to them to demonstrate their ability to think creatively, answer convincingly when questioned, and demonstrate their oratory, writing, and persuasive skills.

The Programme Coordinator, Prof. Mula Sneha Goud informed that a civil case was chosen for the Competition. The selection of plaintiff and respondent were made through draw of lots. The case was argued by the teams before the Bench comprising of N.J. Ratnakumar, Principal Jr. Civil Judge cum Metropolitan Magistrate, Nandigama, YV Anil Kumar, Advocate, High Court of Andhrapradesh, AV Parthasaradhi, Rtd. Dist.& Sessions Judge. The teams including Mantena Bhavya sri, Penumaka Sri Nikki, Pilla Mounisha Sai and Beeda Rashmitha Rani Yadav, Chintala Srivani, Anagha Promod appeared in the final rounds before Bench. Best speaker award to Penumaka Sri Nikhi, Best Researcher award to Anagha Promod and Best Memorial award goes to Beeda Rashmitha Rani Yadav,Chintala Srivani,Anagha Promod.

Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP University who was the Chief Guest at the valedictory and prize distribution function shared his views with the participating teams and encouraged the students to partake in such activities as the moot court competition will helps students to engage and understand legal issues, analyse legal topics and works on its research.

Dr. CLV Sivakumar, Registrar, VIT-AP University said that VIT-AP School of Law Moot Court Competition provides first and second year students a valuable opportunity to hone both their written and oral advocacy skills in this competitive field.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 04:14 PM IST