VIT-AP School of Law signs MoU with University of Birmingham University

Signing ceremony of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the VIT-AP School of Law (VSL), VIT-AP University and University of Birmingham, United Kingdom held on 1st December 2022.

Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor of VIT-AP University and Prof. Paul McConnel, Head of Global Engagement, University of Birmingham, United Kingdom signed the MoU and addressed the gathering. The Vice-Chancellor in his address highlighted the importance of MoU with University of Birmingham and informed the students that the agreement and collaboration will enhance visibility and opportunities to the students of VIT-AP School of Law and other departments in the university. Further he added that the University has committed to make VSL as a global law school and encourage students to be global legal professionals. He also highlighted that the university is committed to establish Centres of Excellence in various subjects of law, which includes International Law, Human Rights, Business and Commercial Laws, Intellectual Property Laws, New Emerging Technologies and Law, and other contemporary areas of law to encourage the clinical, research and practical application of law to the future legal professionals.

He further added that the centres of excellence would work holistically to provide suitable solutions to the society and to provide legal empowerment to the people. The academic collaboration with University of Birmingham would help students to equip with the opportunity to study one semester or one year at the University of Birmingham and enhance their skills with the help of expert professors and faculty members of the Birmingham University.

Further, VIT-AP students will get an opportunity to apply and study their master degree courses at University of Birmingham with concession of fee. This MoU will also facilitate research collaborations between faculty members of VIT-AP University and University of Birmingham. It will gives an opportunity to have knowledge partnership, organise guest lectures, workshops, symposiums, seminars, and International conferences in the current fields of law.

Prof. Paul McConnell after signing MoU said that VSL and University of Birmingham recognize the value of mutual cooperation and are desirous of entering into this Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to facilitate academic collaboration between the two organizations to promote academic research, capacity building, academic collaborative activities and to develop the professional courses and leadership development programs and other academic and research collaborative activities in the filed of law. He also emphasised that the University of Birmingham is opened to have more collaboration with other disciplines of the VIT-AP University in future.

Dr. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti Registrar, VIT-AP University and Dr. Benarji Chakka, Dean VIT-AP School of Law, students, faculty members and staff of the university witnessed the MoU signing ceremony.