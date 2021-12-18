VIT – AP School of Business (VSB) Conducts 3 Day International Conference

Senior Director Economic Youth and Sustainable Development Directorate, The Commonwealth Secretariat, United Kingdom. on 16th Dec.2021 late evening hours in presence of Ganesh Ram, CEO & MD, MF Utilities, Dr. SV Kotareddy, Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP University. This conference sessions will continue on 17th & 18th December 2012.

Chief Guest Dr. Ruth Kattamuri During her address explained the opportunities in the 4th Industrial Revolution. Expresses the need of preparedness of youth to capture opportunities for the country’s growth. She wished that VIT is always put a foot forward for the upskilling of youth with multi-disciplinary studies and prepare the leaders for global economy.

Ganesh Ram, CEO & MD emphasises on Indian Capital Market transformation in Global scenario. Capital Market Growth & Drivers like Demat accounts, MF Folios, Asset under Management. Indian start-ups have raised 10 Billion Dollars through IPO’s this year-more money raised in the last 3years. The Number of unicorn start-ups valued at over One Billion Dollar surged in India in recent years.

Stock market, fintech growth. Rally of stock market from 30,000 to current 60,000 indices, India out performed world’s major indices this year NIFTY achieved a record growth and we are No.1. India is getting good amount of Foreign Institutional Investor and also having growth in Domestic Institutional Investor.

Dr. Raghavendra Associate Dean, VSB told that the conference had 77 papers from 8 foreign countries, including domains viz., Human Resource Management, Accounting & Finance, Marketing, Entrepreneurship and economics and related areas t Norway, Thailand, Singapore, France, Iran & Zimbabwe Dr.J.Arul Kamaraj, Loyola College, Chennai, Dr. S. Srinivasan, Vinod Guptha School of Management, IIT, Kharagpur, Dr. S.Lalitha, Rajiv Gandhi National Institute of youth Development, Chennai,.Swayamkumar Tibrewal, MBA, Alumnus, IIM, Bangalore, Associate Consultant,Auctus Advisors, Sivakumari (Uma) Jagadeesan, Global COO & Management Consultant, I CUBE Consortium PTE Ltd. Singapore.

Dr. SV Kotareddy, Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP said that VIT is known for its engineering we have started non-engineering VIT-AP School of Business, VIT-AP School of Law, School of Advanced Sciences, VIT-AP School of Social Sciences and Humanities. At VSB we have BBA and B. Com (Finance) CA foundation and Inter can be pursued with their B. Com Finance degree as this programme is collaboration with Master Minds CA Academy. Our BBA programmes have 2 + 2 arrangement Internationally with University of Michigan, Dearborne, Arizona state University. USA.VSB is having Industrial Collaborations with Digital Scholar for Digital Marketing Certification, MoU with Alpha beta for fintech certifications. We are all set to come up with Business Plan competition at national level on March 4th 2022. Providing a platform sharing their research findings of research scholars, students and faculty members. Particularly we will be having keynote speakers from across the world.

Dr. C.L.V. Sivakumar Registrar, Dr. AVVS Subbalakshmi, Convenor of ICBTEG, Dr. Salini Rosaline, Co-Convenor of ICBTEG, Directors, Deans, Students and parents were also present.

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 04:11 PM IST