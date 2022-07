VIT-AP merit scholarships for UG, PG non-engg. Programmes

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder &Chancellor, VIT announces GV Merit Scholarship

and Rajeswari Ammal Merit Scholarship aimed at supporting candidates enrolling Non-Engineering programmes such as BBA, B.Com., Law, B.Sc. and B.A. and Post Graduate programmes from the academic year 2022-23.

Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP explained that the GV Merit Scholarship is for any Board Topper across the country. Under this scholarship, the admitted candidate will get100% scholarship for all years of the UG programme. He also stated the eligibility criteria to avail Rajeswari Ammal merit scholarship, the candidate must be a District Topper from any state across the country. The admitted candidate is eligible for a 50% scholarship on the Tuition Fee for all the years of the degree programme. If the District Topper is a girl, she will get an additional 25% scholarship making it as 75% scholarship.

Dr. Jagadish Chandra Muduganti, Registrar, VIT-AP said that the PG Merit Scholarship for all PG Programmes with 100% Scholarship to all admitted candidates who have secured CGPA of 9.0/ 90% or above (whichever is applicable) in the qualifying UG examination and Merit scholarship of 50% to the admitted candidates who have secured CGPA of 8.0/ 80% or above (whichever is applicable) in the qualifying UG examination and under this category, an additional 25% of Scholarship will be given for a girl candidate making it as 75% Scholarship.

Dr. K.Manivannan, Director-Admissions, VIT-AP said that these Merit Scholarships can be availed in any Non-Engineering programme from the academic year 2022-23. The last date to apply for admission is 31st July 2022.