VIT-AP hosts IEEE International Conference on AI and Signal Processing-IEEE

AISP’22 –Second International Conference is being organized by the School of Electronics Engineering, VIT-AP university in Coordination with IEEE Guntur Subsection and Technical Co-sponsored by IEEE Hyderabad section inaugurated by Chief guest Srinivas Lingam, Vice President, Data Center and AI Group, Intel Corporation in presence of Guest of Honour Prof. Tokunbo Ogunfunmi from Santa Clara University, USA held virtually on 12th February 2022

Srinivas Lingam, Vice President, Data Center and AI Group, Intel Corporation during inaugural address told that the focus of this forum is to present the latest developments in the area of Artificial Intelligence and Signal Processing and bring together the researchers and practitioners, from both academia and industry.

Prof. Tokunbo Ogunfunmi from Santa Clara University, USA during his address said that the conference is also intended to publish visionary papers with unique, and novel contributions so that the innovations in this aspect are further accelerated. Papers are based on advances in the theory, design, implementation, analysis, and verification, or empirical evaluation, applications of AI and Signal Processing in the design and development of State-of-Art technology.

Dr. S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP said that this AISP second international conference starts from 12th February and ends on 14th February 2022. More than 500 research papers were submitted out of which only 120 papers were accepted for presentation. However, 110 papers have been registered to be presented in 15 different sessions throughout these three days of conference. The researchers including academicians and industry persons are taking part from 25 states of India and 12 different countries viz., China, Taiwan, Ethiopia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, USA, OMAN, Portugal, UAE, Bangladesh, Morocco. Several distinguished speakers from reputed Universities throughout the world will deliver keynote lectures. One workshop will also be organized by National Instruments. The presented papers in this conference will be published in the IEEE XPLORE data base. SERB, GOI has also sponsored for this event.

Dr. Umakanta Nanda, Convener, AISP’2022 and Dean SENSE, VIT-AP said that the three days of the conference will see innovative research papers being presented during the 15 technical sessions planned for the three days of the conference on topics on artificial intelligence and signal processing. The conference will give a deeper insight into the current trends in the area of artificial intelligence, through the Keynote addresses that will be delivered by Prof. S P Mohanty, North Texas University, USA, Prof. Ganapati Panda, IIT, Bhubaneswar, Dr. Shankar Prakriya, Professor Electrical Engineering, IIT, Delhi, Prof. António José Nunes Navarro Rodrigues, Department of Electronics, University of Aveiro, Prof. Luciano Volcan Agostini, Universidade Federal de Pelotas, Dr. Milan Biswal, Assistant Professor, Dept. of Computer Science, New Mexico State University, USA, Dr. Nithin V. George, Associate Professor, Electrical Engineering, IIT Gandhinagar.

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 12:38 AM IST