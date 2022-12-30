e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryVIT-AP Engineering College student wins 2 gold medals in 25th AITA National ITF Taekwon-do championship - 2022

VIT-AP Engineering College student wins 2 gold medals in 25th AITA National ITF Taekwon-do championship - 2022

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 01:12 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Kambham Vinay, a mechanical engineering student of VIT-AP, university, Amaravati won 2 gold medals with his splendid performance at the 25th AITA (All India Taekwon-do Association) National ITF Taekwon-do championship -2022 held in Ongole, Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh.

Kambham Vinay who hails from the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh is a 2nd-year mechanical engineering student of VIT-AP, university, Amaravati. He won a gold in the 64kgs power breaking category and clichéd another gold in sparring category of the Taekwon-do championship – 2022.

Last year (in 2021) he won one Gold and One bronze in a kyorigi event held in Saroor Nagar stadium in Hyderabad.

Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy – Vice –Chancellor and Dr. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti –Registrar of VIT-AP, university appreciated Vinay for his magnificent performance in the championship. They wish that Vinay must aspire and put in his best efforts to win medals on International Platforms as well.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

SEC conducts awareness programme on Building Competency for School Principals

SEC conducts awareness programme on Building Competency for School Principals

Saveetha School of Law Students won awards for National Human Rights Moot Court Competition 2022

Saveetha School of Law Students won awards for National Human Rights Moot Court Competition 2022

CARF organises charity event in remembrance of co-founder Late Rashida A. Kazi

CARF organises charity event in remembrance of co-founder Late Rashida A. Kazi

SRMNCC cadets conduct awareness events under the banner of Thalir

SRMNCC cadets conduct awareness events under the banner of Thalir

VIT-AP Engineering College student wins 2 gold medals in 25th AITA National ITF Taekwon-do...

VIT-AP Engineering College student wins 2 gold medals in 25th AITA National ITF Taekwon-do...