VIT-AP Engineering College student wins 2 gold medals in 25th AITA National ITF Taekwon-do championship - 2022

Kambham Vinay, a mechanical engineering student of VIT-AP, university, Amaravati won 2 gold medals with his splendid performance at the 25th AITA (All India Taekwon-do Association) National ITF Taekwon-do championship -2022 held in Ongole, Prakasam District of Andhra Pradesh.
Kambham Vinay who hails from the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh is a 2nd-year mechanical engineering student of VIT-AP, university, Amaravati. He won a gold in the 64kgs power breaking category and clichéd another gold in sparring category of the Taekwon-do championship – 2022.
Last year (in 2021) he won one Gold and One bronze in a kyorigi event held in Saroor Nagar stadium in Hyderabad.
Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy – Vice –Chancellor and Dr. Jagadish Chandra Mudiganti –Registrar of VIT-AP, university appreciated Vinay for his magnificent performance in the championship. They wish that Vinay must aspire and put in his best efforts to win medals on International Platforms as well.
