VIT-AP conducts National Workshop on RF & Microwave Components

VIT-AP School of Electronics Engineering (SENSE), VIT-AP University organizing a “National level workshop on RF & Microwave Components.” The week day virtual national workshop began on Saturday 14th May 2022 and ends on 20th May 2022.

Prof. Sarat Kumar Patra, Director of IIIT Vadodara during his inaugural address and has given an insight of the opportunities in the field of RF/microwaves in the future 5G/6G communication sectors to the participants. The speakers of the workshop are industry professionals and professors from Centrally Funded Institutions like IIT Roorkee, NIT Silchar, Mizoram University. The co-sponsors of the workshop are Entuple. Ansys, Anritsu, IEEE MTTS Society and IEEE APS Society.

DR. SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP in his welcome address emphasized on the importance of electronic devices in our daily life and outlined the role of RF and microwave components in defence, commercial and telecommunication industry. This workshop is an effort of qualified microwave domain researchers to help and encourage the research scholars, undergraduate, postgraduate and entrepreneurs to meet their research goals. The workshop concisely delivers the theoretical background of a specific research area, characterization methods, step-wise hands-on for performing the analysis and results generation using Ansys HFSS. After completing this workshop, the participants will be able to perform the various analysis required to characterize microwave components independently.

This workshop is having participants from 13 States and from institutions like NITs, IIITs, Govt. Organizations, Industry (All India Radio), and Co-ordinated by Dr. Jayendra Kumar, Dr. Khairnar Vikas Vishnu, Dr. Chandu DS, Dr. S Peddakrishna, Dr. Bappadittya Roy from VIT-AP University. Research scholars and faculty from reputed colleges and universities were also attending this weekday workshop.

