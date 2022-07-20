VIT-AP Conducts 3 Day International Conference on Advances in Transport Phenomena (ICATP 2022)

VIT-AP University, School of Advanced Sciences International Conference on Advances in Transport Phenomena (ICATP 2022) a three (3) day virtual conference began on 16th July 2022 and ends on 18th July 2022.

Dr. K. Hemachandra Reddy, Professor of Mechanical Engineering, JNTU-Anantapur, Chairman, Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) during his inaugural address mentioned the availability of vast avenues for research in the field of fluid dynamics and transport phenomena. The advancement in computational aspects has opened doors to better prospects for young researchers and scholars. Conference like this will be of great help for aspiring young minds and has been pleased with the facilities and infrastructure of VIT-AP University, Amaravati for better education.

Dr. G Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor, VIT encouraged the young minds to follow the legacy of the esteemed researchers in the conference to bring changes in the field of transport phenomena nationally and globally.

Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT-AP University, has elaborated the prominent achievements of VIT-AP towards placements, publications, patents, infrastructure, and ranking. This conference has 13 eminent speakers from top-level universities across the world such as the University of Bologna-Italy, Queens University-Canada, University of Manchester-UK, New York University, University of Houston-USA, IITs, IIScs TIFR, BITS, CSIR-IICT, with about 100 paper presentations and 180 participants from 18 states of India and 8 different countries. The proceedings of the conference will be published by Open Book Publisher.

Dr. Jagadish C. Muduganti, the Registrar of VIT-AP., Dr. Santanu Mandal, Dean of the School of Advanced Sciences Convener, Dr. Rashmi Dubey, Co-conveners, Prof. S Srinivas, faculty, scholars were also present.