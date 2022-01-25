VIT-AP conducts 3-day international conference ICAMEMS

The first International Conference on Advances in Mechanical Engineering & Material Sci-ence (ICAMEMS) is being held virtually at VIT AP University, Amaravati from 22nd to 24th Jan 2022

Chief guest S. Balchandran, Executive Chairman and CEO, Buimerc Corporation Ltd., Du-bai, UAE emphasized the role of mechanical, civil and electrical engineering in building block of current technologies development. The recent years of pandemic has started a new era of reflection and technologies plays vital role with the universities efforts in developing technologies for needs of society. Dr. Mohammad Younis, Professor, Department of Me-chanical Engineering, Binghamton University, State University of New York, USA moti-vated students to make use of the conference to develop technologies based on the challenges the society faced.

Dr. G. Viswanathan, Founder & Chancellor, VIT emphasised the contribution of VIT group of institution in research and their alumni doing well in various industries across the globe.

Dr. S. V. Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, VIT-AP highlighted the role of multidisciplinary research and innovation for development of technologies with patent filing. The participants going to present the research findings in the areas of materials and mechanical engineering for the benefit of scientific community.

Dr. P. S. Rama Sreekanth, Convenor ICAMEMS, said that there are 6 invited talks by speak-ers who are associated with reputed institutes and universities. 1000 participants 25 states and from 13 countries and 120 articles accepted for publications.

Dr. C. L. V. Sivakumar, Registrar, VIT-AP, faculty, scholars and staff were also present.

Published on: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 01:38 PM IST