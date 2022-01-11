VIT – AP concludes 3-Day workshop on AAMCM

Department of Mathematics, VIT-AP University conducted three-day online workshop on Advances in Applied Mathematics and Computational Methods. at VIT AP University, Amaravati from 7th Jan.- 9th Jan2021.

During his address Prof S Srinivas, Dept. of Mathematics emphasized on how computational methods are important in solving real world problems. There were 13 invited talks by speak-ers from reputed institutes and industry. The workshop was enriched with their valuable in-sights and contributions. 260 participants, across the country, and few from foreign registered for this workshop.

This workshop will provide a prominent platform for researchers interested in pursuing problems in the field of applied mathematics and help address real world problems. This workshop also draws focus and introduces modern mathematical software packages like MATLAB, MATHEMATICA and PYTHON that are essential in addressing the computational challenges arising in solving mathematical models.

Dr Satyanarayana Badeti thanked Dr. SV Kota Reddy, Vice Chancellor, Dr CLV Sivakumar, Registrar and Dr Santanu Mandal Dean, School of advanced sciences. Scholars, faculty, staff were also present.

Published on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 09:55 PM IST