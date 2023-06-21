Vistara Scores a Hat-trick: Awarded ‘Best Airline in India and South Asia’ for Third Consecutive Year

Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier and a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has been ranked 16th worldwide, moving four places up from last year, at 2023 World Airline Awards by Skytrax. This makes Vistara the only Indian carrier to feature in the list of World’s Top 20 Airlines for the second time in a row. Additionally, the airline also won several prestigious awards including 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' for the third consecutive year, ‘Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia’ for the fifth time in a row, ‘Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia’ for the third consecutive year and ‘Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia’ for the second time. The award ceremony took place amidst the grandeur of the Paris Air Show 2023 at the iconic Musée de l'air et de l'espace.

Vistara also secured the 8th position, moving up by one rank from last year, amongst the ‘Best Airlines in Asia 2023’. The airline ranked 20th amongst ‘World's Best Airline Cabin Crew 2023’ and 19th in the category of the ‘World’s Best Inflight Entertainment 2023’.

Vistara was voted for by travellers globally (from over 100 nationalities), as the World Airline Awards are based on the world’s largest airline passenger satisfaction survey of more than 20.23 million travellers for the period between September 2022 and May 2023.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara said, “We are overjoyed to have done it again! It is extremely gratifying for all of us at Vistara to be awarded the Best Airline in India and South Asia for the third time, and Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia for the fifth time. We are also ranked 16th amongst the world’s best airlines along with winning these stellar accolades at 2023 World Airline Awards by Skytrax. These awards are a strong endorsement of our customers’ trust in our thoughtful service, consistent operational excellence and constant innovations, all aimed at elevating their travel experience. These awards are also a recognition of the hard work put in by our employees, especially the frontline teams, who have given their all to Vistara throughout our eight years of existence. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Skytrax for these coveted awards which strengthen our resolve to delight our customers at every touchpoint and on every journey.”

Congratulating Vistara and commenting on the awards, Edward Plaisted, CEO, Skytrax said, "We congratulate Vistara on the fantastic achievement of winning this award as the Best Airline in India & South Asia. The double success of scooping the award for the Best Airline Staff in India & South Asia for the fifth time is an unprecedented achievement in this region.”

Vistara is India’s highest-rated airline on multiple industry forums and has also been the winner of several ‘Best Airline’ awards. In a short span of over eight years since starting operations, Vistara has raised the bar for operations and service standards in the Indian aviation industry.