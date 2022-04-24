Vista Dome coach in Shatabdi Express receives a huge ‘thumbs up’ from passengers

With a view to providing an enhanced travelling experience to the esteemed passengers, Western Railway attached a Vista Dome coach in Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express w.e.f 11th April, 2022. This coach is garnering good response from the passengers in this short period with almost all the seats going housefull.

According to Sumit Thakur - Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, an additional Vista Dome coach was introduced in Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central - Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express on temporary basis for a period of one month from 11.04.2022 to 10.05.2022. The Vista dome coach has a seating capacity of 44 passengers. It boasts of features such as large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats and an observation lounge has become popular amongst the travellers with more & more passengers opting for this joyride coach. This coach enables passengers to witness breath-taking glimpses of the enroute landscapes & sceneries. It is worth mentioning that during the period from 11.04.2022 to 20.04.2022, total 908 passengers travelled in this coach in both the directions with an occupancy of 115%.

Train No 12009 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express departs from Mumbai Central at 06.10 hrs and reaches Gandhinagar Capital at 13.40 hrs on the same day. Similarly, in the return direction Train No 12010 Gandhinagar Capital – Mumbai Central Shatabdi Express departs from Gandhinagar Capital at 14.20 hrs to arrive Mumbai Central on the same day at 21.45 hrs. The train runs six days a week, except Sunday. The train has halts at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad and Ahmedabad stations in both directions.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 04:27 PM IST