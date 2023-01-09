Visit of Standing Committee on Defence (SCOD) to Ordnance Factory Ambarnath

e-Paper Get App
FPJ BureauUpdated: Monday, January 09, 2023, 12:34 AM IST
article-image
The Standing Committee on Defence (SCOD) visited Ordnance Factory Ambarnath on  January 6, 2023 to review the modernization plans of the factory. The committee was headed by Jual Oram MP & Chairperson SCOD, who arrived at OFA along with 08 MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha & senior officials of the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

On this occasion, the team led by Rajeev Puri, CMD, Yantra India Ltd., S.K. Yadav, Director/Operations and Sanjay Srivastava, General Manager Ordnance Factory Ambarnath, apprised the committee about the products & the manufacturing facilities available. The committee was also briefed about the modernization plans of the factory. The briefing was followed by an interaction with the committee and a visit to various production sections. Members of SCOD evinced keen interest in continuous casting facilities and manufacturing of small arms cups, medium & high caliber cartridge cases.

It is pertinent to mention that Ordnance Factory Ambarnath was established in 1940s during the World War II period. It is a premier manufacturing unit for non-ferrous metallurgical and aluminum alloy extruded products. After its corporatization with effect from 1.10.2021, the management & employees of the factory have shown great skills, perseverance &

