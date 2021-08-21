Vinay Kumar Singh, IRS assumes charge as Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO), SPMCIL

Advertisement

Vinay Kumar Singh, IRS (C&CE:97) has assumed charge of the post of Chief Vigilance Officer in Security Printing And Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL), New Delhi on 12.08.2021 as per letter No. 63/1/2021EO(CVO) dated 05.08.2021 of Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Department of Personnel & Training, Govt. of India, New Delhi. Earlier, Vinay Kumar Singh, IRS was CVO, PEC Limited (Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India), New Delhi.

