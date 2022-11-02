Vigilance Commissioner launches GAIL’s e-Vigilance portal

Vigilance Commissioner Shri P K Srivastava launched the e-Vigilance portal of GAIL (India) Limited on the occasion of Vigilance Awareness Week 2022. He also released a Vigilance Awareness Magazine “Jagrook” and the updated Contracts & Procurement procedure of GAIL.



The e-Vigilance portal developed by GAIL’s Vigilance Department, leverages Information Technology to automate its work flow and clearances related to complaints, inspections, penalties etc. under a single e-umbrella. The portal is set to enhance the efficiency and integrity of the Vigilance system in the organization.



GAIL is one of the first PSUs to revise and align its Contracts & Procurement procedure with the manuals issued by Ministry of Finance in July 2022. The Jagrook magazine documents instances of systemic improvements to GAIL’s work processes that were carried out on suggestions from their Vigilance Department alongwith other articles on Vigilance Awareness. A Public Awareness film on combating corruption was also screened.



Speaking at the function held at the Corporate office of GAIL, Shri Srivastava complimented the company for putting in place robust systems and procedures for procurement of goods and services and execution of works that have been aligned with new manuals issued by the Govt of India in July 2022. He stressed on the importance of making transparency, fairness, equality of treatment as well as competition, accountability and probity as the hallmarks of public procurement process. On the occasion, Shri Srivastava advised all organizations to focus on the three month campaign on internal housekeeping activities being carried out on the directions of the CVC as a part of the Vigilance Awareness Week this year. These include improvement of internal processes, time bound disposal of work and systemic improvements leveraging technology.



Shri Srivastava was accompanied by Additional Secretary Ms Praveen Kumari Singh and Deputy Secretary Ms Madhu Sharma from the Commission. They were received by GAIL Director (Business Development) Shri M V Iyer, CVO Shri Sandeep Sarkar, Director (Projects) Shri Deepak Gupta and Director (Human Resources) Shri Ayush Gupta. They were briefed on current developments in the LNG business, progress of pipeline projects, digitization efforts for making financial transactions secure and seamless as well as various Vigilance related initiatives in the Organization.

