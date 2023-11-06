Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 at Oil India Ltd

Under the aegis of Central Vigilance Commission (CVC), Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 is being observed in Oil India Limited (OIL) from 30th October, 2023 to 5st November, 2023 with the theme “Say no to corruption; commit to the Nation” across all the spheres and offices of the company.

The week was inaugurated on 30th October 2023 wherein Integrity Pledge was administered by Director (Finance) Harish Madhav and CVO Amit Saran, IRSME.

At a function convened at OIL’s corporate office, Noida on 1st November, in the presence of CMD Dr. Ranjit Rath, CVO and the Functional Directors, wherein Dr. K Rajeswara Rao. IAS (Retd.) and Former Special Secretary NITI Aayog graced the event as the Guest of Honor and delivered an enlightening speech.

The event also witnessed release of upgraded vigilance complaint portal, vigilance awareness theme song and annual inhouse magazine ‘InTouch’, besides addresses by the CVO and CMD. The event was streamed live across all spheres and offices of OIL.

Myriad in-house and outreach activities are being carried out to spread awareness on the topics of ill-effects of corruption and principles of honesty, transparency and integrity. This year the stress is on to make general public aware about the mechanism of Public Interest Disclosures and Protection of Informers Resolution, 2004 (PIDPI) wherein identity of the complainant is kept confidential if a written complaint is lodged to Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission with a marking as “PIDPI”. Extensive efforts have been made to promote this initiative by way of posters, banners, radio jingles, workshop, seminars, street plays, quiz, handbook, etc.

