Valia School of Management hold fest Inicio

INICIO, the management fest of Valia School of Management, kicked off with an enlightening panel discussion – “Expectation from Next Generation Workforce” by Dr Kushal Sanghvi, Vivek Jain, Dr Lawrence Fernendes and Arun Thukral, who shared their insights and expertise. Their guidance enabled students to better understand the current industry landscape and how best they can prepare themselves for future job opportunities. This was followed by an InterCollege Open Mic and Battle of Bands, which saw over 20 colleges participating in the Open Mic and 10 sensational bands performing. The day ended on a high note with renowned choreographer Vaibhav Ghuge encouraging participants, as he shared his journey of hard work and passion. Day 2 kicked off with RJ Palak from Radio City sharing her journey in life and career, which left a lasting impression on the students. The students were also so impressed by the story of Pyu Mishra, ace designer and stylist, who rose from the aftermath of an earthquake to make her mark in Bollywood. Her courage and determination was truly admirable and inspiring. Finally, a talk by Malhar Kalambe, a young environmentalist, who spoke about his passion for beach clean-ups and reducing plastic waste for last 8 years inspired students to take on new challenges in life.

