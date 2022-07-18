V K Singh takes charge as Director (Technical) of REC Limited

Picasa

V K Singh has taken charge as Director (Technical) of REC Limited with effect from 12th July, 2022. Before this elevation V K Singh had been Executive Director in REC holding portfolio of key business areas including Private Sector Project Management, Entity Appraisal and Procurement and is also a Director on the Board of REC Power Development and Consultancy Limited.

V K Singh holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from IIT Roorkee and in his illustrious career spanning more than 33 years, he has demonstrated excellence while holding various positions across leading power sector PSUs namely NTPC, PGCIL and REC. In his 15 year stint with REC, he has delivered in key operations of the company involving Policy formulation, Project & Entity Appraisal, Business Planning, Stressed Assets Management and MoU negotiations besides heading operations at REC’s subsidiary for some time.