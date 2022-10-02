UTS App: Passengers give a thumbs-up

Tickets booked through UTS App double in 6 months period

Central Railway has always been at the forefront in providing train related information like booking of tickets, train running status, PNR status, rescheduled trains, etc., UTS App of Railways is one such app which helps passengers book tickets easily, at the comfort of their home, office, on the move and avoiding Queue at the ticket counters. It also saves their time.

The use of UTS App by passengers have gradually increased over the period and during this year 2022-23, the daily average tickets purchased through this App has crossed 74,000 in September 2022 (up to 27.9.2022) from 36,000 in March 2022. The daily average passengers also doubled from 2.17 lakh in March 2022 to 4.23 lakh in September 2022 (upto 27.9.2022).

The Contribution of tickets issued through UTS App has risen from 4.80% in March 2022 to 7.85% in September (up to 27.9.2022). Similarly, percentage of passengers has increased from 6.72% in March 2022 to 10.85% in September 2022 (upto 27.9.2022).

Passengers are being encouraged to use UTS App through various promotional activities like street plays, skits and personal counseling as it is convenient and time saving.