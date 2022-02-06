UT Administrator signs agreement with SCI for better operation and maintenance of ships of UTLA

The Chairperson and Managing Director of the Shipping Corporation of India Limited, H.M. Joshi on February 2, met the Administrator of Dadra Nagar Haveli, Daman-Diu and Lakshadweep, Praful Patel, and signed an agreement for better operation and maintenance of ships and to provide better facilities to the residents of the island.

SCI was to take over the manning and technical management of the tanker Thilakkam under the UTLA Ships Operation and Maintenance Agreement contract. In this regard, the Chairperson and Managing Director of Shipping Corporation of India Limited, Mrs. H.M. Joshi met the administrator of Union Territory of Lakshadweep, Praful Patel on 23 December and had a discussion. After the meeting, the Chairperson and Managing Director of Shipping Corporation of India Limited, Mrs. H.M. Joshi and the Administrator of the Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman-Diu, Lakshadweep, Praful Patel signed an MoU for better operation and maintenance of UTLA ships and providing better facilities to the residents of the island. During this, Advisor to Lakshadweep Administration A. Anbrasu was also present.

Published on: Sunday, February 06, 2022, 03:57 PM IST