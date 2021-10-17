UT Administrator Praful Patel, Industry representatives and officials listened to PM Modi's address in Daman

PM Modi launched Gati Shakti National Mission on Wednesday and for this event a programme was organised at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium in Daman under the chairmanship of Administrator of the Union Territory Prafulbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Prime Minister's Gati Shakti National Master Plan. This will accelerate the development of infrastructure projects worth about Rs 100 lakh crore. An event was organized at Swami Vivekananda Auditorium in Daman under the chairmanship of Administrator, Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli Prafulbhai Patel, in which representatives of industrial units and administrative officials listened to PM Modi's address.

ALSO READ Praful Patel to get addl charge of Andaman Nicobar with upgradation as Lieutenant Governor

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 06:28 PM IST