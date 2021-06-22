UT Administration gives special financial assistance to fishermen who suffered losses in ‘Taute; storm

As is known, the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu were affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm 'Taute' which occurred in May 2021; In which, especially in Diu district, this cyclonic storm caused considerable damage to property, infrastructure, agriculture and especially the fisheries sectors and also damaged the boats of the fishermen brothers and sisters. In this sequence, with the aim of providing speedy and proper relief to them in this calamity, it was decided to give relief amount by the Union Territory Administration of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu. As an inspiration to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Administrator, Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Praful Patel also gave guidelines that by the Union Territory Administration, while increasing the parameters of disaster relief, the fishermen brothers and sisters should be given additional Assistance will be given.

In this sequence, the Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Administration approved this assistance to provide relief to the people affected by the storm 'Taute' The distribution of this assistance was also started by Administrator, Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Praful Patel in Diu on 19th June 2021. A total of 29 fishermen brothers and sisters are being distributed financial assistance amounting to Rs.69,85,000/- (Rupees sixty nine lakhs and eighty five thousand) by the administration. In this, an amount of 5 lakhs will be given for complete damage to boats of length more than 15 meters, and 3 lakhs for complete damage to fishing boats of length less than 15 meters. Subject to the above limit on partial damage, the amount of actual cost assistance is being given. With this financial assistance, the fishermen brothers and sisters will be able to get their boats repaired, not only to recover from the damage caused by the storm, but also to continue their fishing activities as before. It is worth mentioning that this assistance amount will be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries.

While distributing the amount, the Administrator expressed his condolences to all the brothers and sisters who suffered loss in the storm 'Taute' and assured them that the administration is always with them in their endeavor to restore their lives. The people of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu expressed their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Administrator Praful Patel for this quick initiative of administration.