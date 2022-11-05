US job offers adorn SRM students

It is time to celebrate for students of SRM College of Occupational Therapy who have got placed as Occupational Therapists in United States of America (USA) with an attractive pay. Delighted at the success, students at a programme in Chennai today said the training and exposure they received at the college helped them taste success in the interview which involved group discussion and a one-to-one interview.

A group of 15 students of Masters in Occupational Therapy course of the college were selected as Occupational Therapists and will be placed at Pleasanton in South California in USA at an attractive pay package that ranges from USD 70,000 - 72,000 per annum which is equivalent to Rs 50 lakhs per annum in Indian currency.

Priya G, Sapna A, Gopika Nath, Boobalan. S, Mark A. A, Anthony Victor Patrick, Nasreen Fathima, Susan Deo, Hema. S, Nivodhini. P, Asmath Jahan. S, Sonia. R, Jesline Freeda, Sivapriya. S and Shilpasree Garnaik are the students who won the placement during the overseas career opportunity session organised on 14 October this year by SRM Medical and Health Sciences Placement Cell.

Ed Theory, a certified Non-Public Agency and recruitment company in California was seeking occupational therapists to be placed as health professionals in schools and paediatric hospital in California in USA. Gopika Nath a student who won the placement said the curriculum at the college was in tandem with the latest requirements of the industry. Guidance from the faculty was really very valuable, she said. Ashmath Jahan, another student who got placed in USA said their study at the institution also comprised exposure to practical nuances of the profession, curriculum and teaching process ensured they got a good hold on all nuances of Occupational Therapy.

Dr Lt Col A Ravikumar, Pro Vice Chanellor (MHS) at SRMIST said the profession of Occupational Therapy had gained good deal of prominence and it is about helping the people get back to normal lives. The role of occupational therapists could not be undermined and training them was not an easy task, he said. It is a challenge and the work done in generating the professionals in the field of occupational therapy at the institution was commendable. They have provided all the required infrastructure, facilities at the institution with an objecitive of generating talented manpower in this segment. Work being done won great applauds, he said.

Getting a chance to work abroad is very good in terms of pay prospects and experience. Working abroad helps learn a lot of nuances regarding the profession, he said. Exposure obtained abroad could be also put to good use in the native lands. Dr Ganapathy Sankar, Dean of SRM Medical College welcomed the gathering. Additional Registrar of SRMIST Dr T Mythili delivered vote of thanks. Venkata Sashtry, Director of Career Centre at SRMIST, Director of Communications at SRMIST R Nandakummar were among others present.