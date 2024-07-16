Upendra Chandra Joshi assumes the charge of General Manager, North Central Railway

Upendra Chandra Joshi, officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service, assumed the charge of General Manager of North Central Railway. Earlier he was working as Principal Chief Operations Manager Northern Railway. The new General Manager is a 1988 batch officer and has served Indian Railways in various capacities.

Apart from his vast experience in traffic related issues, he also has a vast experience in general administration. Joshi started his Railway Service as Asstt. Operations Manager, Samastipur, thereafter worked as DOM & DCM Lucknow followed by posting as Sr. DOM Varanasi & Izzatnagar Divisions respectively. He has also served as the Dy Chief Operations Manager and Dy. Chief Commercial Manager at Northeast Frontier Railway. Then he also worked as Dy. Chief Operations Manager at NWR headquarter and as Sr. DCM Jodhpur.

Upendra Chandra Joshi served as CCM/IT in Northern Railway and also worked in CRIS, where he had immense contribution as project head in implementation & integration of Control Office Application(COA) resulting in automation of control offices which are known as the nerve center of Railway operations. COA is the base of National Train Enquiry System which gives real time online train running information to Indian Railway passengers. He also held important postions as EDPM in Railway Board , Divisional Railway Manager, Kota and Joint Secretary in Ministry of Mines.

Joshi original descendent of Almora, Uttarakhand had early education from Ranikhet Almora followed by Bachelor and Masters degree in Chemical Engineering from prestigious IIT, Kanpur.

IR is directly connected to public through its services, so to facilitate the public through our actions & deeds derives inspiration to Joshi. He also wishes to contribute in qualitative improvement in transport section.

Today after formally taking the charge Upendra Chandra Joshi held meeting with all the Principal heads of departments. All the Divisional Railway Manager also joined the meeting through video conferencing. While addressing the meeting Joshi outlined his priorities. He said there has been quantum jump in infrastructural and passenger amenities fronts in last 10 years. Due to public orientation of these efforts, there is mark improvement in customer interface. There is also improvement in staff orientation, earlier they used to work for railways only, now our frontline staff work to provide best services to esteemed customers. Presently we have a challenge to provide real time response to our customers, all of us should strive to achieve overcome the challenge & ensure timely redressal of the queries and grievances.

We should also ensure Safe operations and instill confidence in public. He also emphasized on punctuality as its not just timetable but is our commitment to passengers to make them reach their destinations in time. He also said he should build infrastructure as it’s the source to fulfill people’s aspirations. He said we have to focus on Amrit Bharat Stations and fulfilling demands of freight customers. While talking about the ensuing Kumbh Mela, he said it is required to deliver as team in coordination with state, civil and mela authorities. He also desired that all the Kumbh related infra works must be finished in proper time frame and adequate number of additional special trains should be run, so as to avoid any inconvenience to pilgrims coming to Prayagraj.