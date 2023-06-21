Update on redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantonment Railway Station

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of Bengaluru Cantonment Railway station on 20 June 2022. The iconic station is being developed at a cost of Rs. 480 crore into a world-class building.

As part of the redevelopment preliminary work such as demolition of existing service buildings is under progress for construction of 24 m diversion road. This road will create more space in front of the station building and will enable expansion of circulating area in front of the station. SWR has closely collaborated with BBMP in widening the road for hassle-free movement of traffic.

The project will be executed in EPC mode (like a turn-key basis). The LoA is awarded to M/s. Varindera Construction Private Limited. At present, structural drawings is under preparation. Expert team headed by Associate Prof N M Anoop Krishnan from IIT Delhi is roped in for technical consultancy. The identification and shifting of utilities (cables, electric transformers etc) is also under progress. Site Office has been established where engineers are working day and night to complete the project within targeted period. The Contractor has set up batching plant (for ready mix concrete) at the spot. It is targeted to complete the project by Oct 2025.

It is planned to conserve the heritage structure of the present station building.