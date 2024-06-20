Unveiling of Advanced Laparoscope completed in CR's Pune Divisional Railway Hospital

Pune Divisional Railway Hospital is always striving to provide better, advanced health services to its officers and employees. In this episode, on 19.6.2024, the Advanced Laparoscope System was unveiled in the Divisional Railway Hospital in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager Mrs. Indu Dubey.

On this occasion, Mrs. Indu Dubey in her address appreciated the changes taking place in the medical department and expressed hope for more work in this direction in the coming times.

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Mr. Brijesh Kumar Singh also praised the work of the medical department and wished for the increase in the facilities of such Divisional Railway Hospital in future.

Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Sajeev N.K. explained in detail about the help during treatment due to the installation of the machine in the hospital and expressed the expectation of similar cooperation from the company in future as well.

Talking about the installation of the imaging system and its features and facilities, Divisional Medical Officer Dr. Naveen Kumar said that it is a very useful device, with this we can perform the most complex surgeries in an easy manner. The patient will have minimally invasive surgery, less blood loss, minimum pain. Also, the patient will be discharged from the hospital early. Gall bladder surgery, lap appendectomy, urosurgery, OBG surgery, arthroscopic surgery have also become possible.

Pune Divisional Railway Hospital has been gifted Karlstorz Laparoscopic Imaging System costing Rs. 20.5 lakh by M. S. K. H. Seating System Private Limited under Corporate Social Responsibility.

M. S. K. H. Seating System Private Limited Company Chairman Mr. Hitesh Sharma, Finance Director Mr. Sudeep Sinha and HR Head Mr. Nilesh Agarwal were felicitated by the Railway Administration during the program. On this occasion, Mr. Hitesh Sharma said that our focus has always been on fulfilling social responsibility. Under this initiative, this time we have completed it keeping in mind the patients coming to the railway hospital.

A large number of divisional officers and employees including Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Additional Chief Medical Superintendent, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner (R.P.F.), Senior Divisional Personnel Officer were present in the programme.

Retired Station Manager Sunil Kamthan was also specially present in the program, who played an important role in completing this work by coordinating between the Railway Hospital and M.S.K.H. Seating System Private Limited.