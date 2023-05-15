Untitled May 15, 2023 12:39 am

Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries, Govt of India visited NHPC’s 2000MW Subansiri Lower Project on 11th & 12th May 2023.

During the visit, Union Minister alongwith MLA, Likabali (Ar.P), Kardo Nyigyor inaugurated 400KV Pothead Yard (connected to Biswanath Chariali HVDC Sub-Stn through 400 KV Transmission Lines for power evacuation).

Minister and other dignitaries visited various sites of the Project and took stock of the progress of ongoing construction activities wherein Vipin Gupta, ED-SLHEP briefed about the progress in construction activities of the Project. Representatives of Major Works Contractors engaged in the Project also briefed about the quantum of construction activities at individual fronts.

Later on, Minister also took a Review Meeting with Senior Officials of NHPC in which brief presentation on status of works was made by HOP, Subansiri Lower H.E. Project. Minister appreciated the hard work of the project team and the progress achieved so far. He appealed every one to put their best efforts in completing this prestigious project on time as this project will certainly boost the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the region. He also stressed to focus on the importance of renewable enerergy for the development of the Nation.

Besides, Minister also discussed in details about the other projects allocated to NHPC in Subansiri Basin viz Subansiri Middle HEP (Kamle) and Subansiri Upper HEP and directed NHPC to initiate immediate activities in those upcoming projects. Minister assured all support and co-operation from the Govt. of India.