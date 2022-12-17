e-Paper Get App
HomeCorporate-galleryUnique initiative towards plastic free environment on Central Railway Mumbai Division

Unique initiative towards plastic free environment on Central Railway Mumbai Division

FPJ BureauUpdated: Saturday, December 17, 2022, 01:49 AM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Central Railway Mumbai Division has started a unique initiative towards plastic free environment. This initiative has been started in the direction of making the railway premises plastic free. The staff at the catering stalls on the stations have been sensitized by the DRM Mumbai to serve/sell the food items in eco-friendly paper bags instead of plastic bags.

The employees working at all stalls have been given the status of 'Safai Yoddha' and they are being encouraged to actively participate in this campaign. Along with this, our esteemed customers are also being requested to cooperate in this campaign through various media. This will not only help in keeping the environment clean but will also solve the problem of water logging during the rainy season due to plastic bags which get stuck up in the drainage system.

RECENT STORIES

Central Railway - Commemorating India’s G20 Presidency Period

Central Railway - Commemorating India’s G20 Presidency Period

Union Power Minister R.K. Singh inaugurates 1st LAHAR Conclave organized by SJVN & CBIP

Union Power Minister R.K. Singh inaugurates 1st LAHAR Conclave organized by SJVN & CBIP

Western Railway observes Energy Conservation Week

Western Railway observes Energy Conservation Week

RITES, KOEL sign MoU to explore business avenues

RITES, KOEL sign MoU to explore business avenues

ECR GM holds high level meeting with coal companies

ECR GM holds high level meeting with coal companies