Unique initiative towards plastic free environment on Central Railway Mumbai Division

Central Railway Mumbai Division has started a unique initiative towards plastic free environment. This initiative has been started in the direction of making the railway premises plastic free. The staff at the catering stalls on the stations have been sensitized by the DRM Mumbai to serve/sell the food items in eco-friendly paper bags instead of plastic bags.

The employees working at all stalls have been given the status of 'Safai Yoddha' and they are being encouraged to actively participate in this campaign. Along with this, our esteemed customers are also being requested to cooperate in this campaign through various media. This will not only help in keeping the environment clean but will also solve the problem of water logging during the rainy season due to plastic bags which get stuck up in the drainage system.