Union Territory celebrates ‘Kalyan Diwas’

Union Territory Administration, under the leadership of Administrator Praful Patel, celebrated "Kalyan Diwas" by carrying forward the Sahayatra celebrations, in which about 4 lakh beneficiaries of the entire state were provided benefits. This day itself is a very big campaign in the history of the Union Territory, in which for the first time the benefits of about 26 schemes were provided simultaneously on such a large scale. Under the leadership of the Administrator, on this auspicious day of public interest, benefits were provided to the people of every age group of the society under the theme “Solution of Administration – Public Welfare”.

The program was inaugurated at Pariyari Panchayat Hall, Daman and also at 43 other places of all the three districts of the state, this day was celebrated as a festival. Administration officials, public representatives and citizens of the state together with gaiety, performed welfare day rituals at these places and provided benefits to the beneficiaries of all the departments concerned.

During the day, 6 and a half thousand beneficiaries were provided benefits of various schemes of the Central and Union Administration by the Health Department,

On behalf of the Department of Labor and Employment, 3000 building and other construction workers were given "Hygiene Kits" on the day. Apart from this, 500 workers were allocated maternity benefits, education assistance, financial assistance for marriage, grants to buy protective equipment, medical assistance etc., under DBT.

Rajgira Laddu and Parle G Biscuits were distributed by the Social Welfare Department for the nutrition of each and every child of Anganwadi. Nutritious take home rations were provided to Anganwadi children, pregnant women and lactating women as well as Sukhdi to pregnant women and lactating women. Education and nutrition kits were also provided to 1543 children orphans and single parents under the scheme along with tiny hands. All these benefits were distributed among 40000 people by social welfare.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 11:30 AM IST