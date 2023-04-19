Union Power Secretary Alok Kumar visits SJVN’s Hydro Projects in Himachal

Union Power Secretary, Alok Kumar visited SJVN’s 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station, 210 MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project (Stage-1) and 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh. Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN accompanied him during the visit.

Alok Kumar inaugurated 66/22 kV Substation at Koyal and commenced the concreting works at Power House, Main Dam & Flood Protection Wall of Luhri-1 HEP. He inspected the ongoing construction activities of major components and directed the project officials and contractors to work in a planned manner to achieve the critical milestones of project schedule.

Nand Lal Sharma, CMD, SJVN briefed the Union Power Secretary about the progress that has been achieved on various project components. He informed that the river has been successfully diverted in June, 2022 and excavation for Coffer Dams & Flood Protection Wall have already been completed. The excavation works of Tail Race Channel, Stripping & Slope Stabilization works above the Dam & Power House on the right bank are nearing completion.

Alok Kumar also inspected 412 MW Rampur HPS and 382 MW Sunni Dam HEP. He took stock of the progress of ongoing construction activities at Sunni Dam HEP and was briefed about the Operation & Maintenance activities at Rampur HPS. Alok Kumar expressed satisfaction on the pace of progress at under construction projects and appreciated the efforts of SJVNites in setting benchmark in generation in Hydro Sector year after year.

SJVN is operating two Power Stations of 1912 MW capacity and executing four projects having cumulative generation capacity of 1624 MW in the Satluj basin. The total project portfolio of SJVN stands at 46,879 MW and is marching towards becoming a 50,000 MW company by 2040.