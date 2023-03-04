Union Power Minister confers N L Sharma with CBIP Outstanding Contribution Award

Hon’ble Union Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, R.K Singh conferred N L Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN with prestigious CBIP Individual Award for outstanding contribution in development of Water, Power & RE sector and Best Performing Utility in Hydro Power Sector Award. The awards were presented in a glittering ceremony organized by CBIP in New Delhi today.

Nand Lal Sharma has been awarded with CBIP Individual Award for outstanding contribution in development of Water, Power and Renewable Energy sector. Under his stalwart leadership, SJVN has witnessed the highest capacity addition since incorporation of the company thirty-four years ago. Persistent efforts of Sharma has brought the long awaited 210 MW Luhri Stage-I, 66 MW Dhaulasidh, 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Projects and solar projects of 1385 MW into construction. His experience and expertise in administration & power sector has led to many achievements such as, formulation of Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW installed capacity by 2040, formation of SJVN Green Energy Limited for developing renewable projects, obtaining Category-I Power Trading License, highest ever cumulative projects awarded in any fiscal year in FY 2022-23, allocation of new projects to SJVN on One-Basin-One-Developer Integrated River Basin Development approach, exponential increase of Capital Expenditure etc.

In another category, SJVN has been awarded CBIP Best Performing Utility in Hydro Power Sector for its power stations viz 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station (NJHPS) and 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station (Rampur HPS) in Himachal Pradesh. Rampur HPS is being successfully operated in Tandem with India’s largest hydro power station NJHPS, which is first of its kind considering its automation and volume.

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that both the power stations, from their very first year of operation have demonstrated excellent performance. During the last three years, more than 9000 MUs have been generated annually against combined design energy of 8490 MUs. During this period, the average Plant Availability Factor of both power stations was highest in the industry at 105%.

SJVN, a leading power CPSE under Ministry of Power, Govt of India has project portfolio of around 46,879 MW and is executing 74 projects pan India and in Nepal.