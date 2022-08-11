Union Minister R.K. Singh releases “10th Integrated Rating & Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities” Report and Discom Rating Dashboard Portal “Urjadrishti.com”

R.K. Singh, Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy releasing the “Ranking & 10th Integrated Rating of State Distribution Utilities” in New Delhi in presence of Alok Kumar, Secretary (Power), Indu Shekhar Chaturvedi, Secretary (MNRE), R.S. Dhillon, CMD, PFC and other senior officers of Ministry of Power. |

Union Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh released the “10th Integrated Rating & Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities”. Since 2012, Integrated Rating Exercise is being carried out under the framework approved by the Ministry of Power annually with the aim of evaluating performance of utilities on a range of parameters covering financial sustainability, performance excellence and external environment and their ability to sustain improvements year over year.

Further, Minister also unveiled the online dashboard called urjadrishti.com to bring transparency and strengthen Discoms.

Ministry of Power (MoP) has mandated Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to co-ordinate the rating exercise and so far, 9 Integrated Ratings were carried out covering state distribution utilities.