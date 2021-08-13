Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urges NALCO to provide Handloom fabrics to the employees worth Rs. 7,500/- to commemorate 75th Independence Day

Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday urged Mining major NALCO to provide Handloom fabrics to all its employee worth Rs. 7,500/- to commemorate 75th Independence Day being celebrated as “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. Joshi was speaking with Team NALCO virtually and congratulated the Navaratna CPSE on the brilliant performance in FY 2020-21 and for continuing the tempo of success in the 1st quarter of 2021-22.

“The urge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage Handlooms, I advise NALCO to join its hand in the mission to promote Handloom by providing Handloom fabrics to each employee worth Rs. 7500/- to commemorate 75th Independence Day,” Joshi said in his address.

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:49 PM IST