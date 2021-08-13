e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari to move to San Francisco as Senior Director Taliban captures provincial capital of Logar, 50 km south of Kabul: Report Now one death reported in Raigad district due to Delta Plus variant taking Maharashtra toll to three Twitter denying my 19-20 mn followers right to an opinion breaches the idea it is a neutral platform: Rahul Gandhi

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:49 PM IST

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi urges NALCO to provide Handloom fabrics to the employees worth Rs. 7,500/- to commemorate 75th Independence Day

FPJ Bureau

Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday urged Mining major NALCO to provide Handloom fabrics to all its employee worth Rs. 7,500/- to commemorate 75th Independence Day being celebrated as “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. Joshi was speaking with Team NALCO virtually and congratulated the Navaratna CPSE on the brilliant performance in FY 2020-21 and for continuing the tempo of success in the 1st quarter of 2021-22.

“The urge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to encourage Handlooms, I advise NALCO to join its hand in the mission to promote Handloom by providing Handloom fabrics to each employee worth Rs. 7500/- to commemorate 75th Independence Day,” Joshi said in his address.

ALSO READ

Nalco Q1 net profit soars to Rs 348 cr

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday,August 13, 2021, 02:49 PM IST

RECENT STORIES

TRENDING

Free Press Journal