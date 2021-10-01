Union Minister Pralhad Joshi inaugurates Road Under Bridge at Unkal Railway Station, Hubballi

Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines inaugurated Road Under Bridge No. 245A at Unkal Railway Station, Hubballi at 4 PM on September 26, in the presence of Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, MLA Jagadish Shettar, MLC Pradeep Shettar. He later proceeded to Dharwad, inspected the newly renovated Dharwad Railway Station and laid the foundation stone at Kalyan Nagar, Dharwad for Road Over Bridge in lieu of Level Crossing No 297. Amrut Desai, MLA, Aravind Bellad, MLA, MLC Pradeep Shettar were present.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 05:42 PM IST