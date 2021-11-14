Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh inaugurates 2nd National Conference of Corporate Company Secretaries

The 2nd National Conference of Corporate Company Secretaries, organized on the theme “Corporate Secretaries Navigating New Challenges” was inaugurated on 11th November 2021, at New Delhi.

Rao Inderjit Singh, Union Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation; Union Minister of State (I/C), Planning and Union Minister of State Ministry of Corporate Affairs presided over as the Chief Guest and Manoj Pandey IRS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, as Special Guest.

The two day hybrid event, being held in New Delhi, on 11th & 12th November, 2021, is an endeavor to bring together Company Secretaries in employment, from across the country, to contemplate and discuss their renewed role as Board Advisors and Strategist.

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh, said “Company Secretaries are playing a very important role in helping the Government of India, in making laws for the Corporates. The Corporates of the country, in turn are fortunate to get the guidance and support such diligent professionals.

Manoj Pandey IRS, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Corporate of Affairs in continuum with his appreciation for ICSI’s unstinted support to the Ministry, said, “Company Secretaries are playing an important statutory role of ensuring best Corporate Governance Practices in the country”.

Overwhelmed with the accolades, CS Nagendra D Rao, President, The ICSI, expressed his vigour and zeal by committing to continue serving all stakeholders and strengthening the foundation of Indian Corporate Sector and putting India as a pioneer of Best Practices on the Global Corporate Governance Map.

Sumita Dawra, Additional Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and internal Trade, addressed the Special Session on “Atmanirbhar Bharat and Role of Professionals” where she deliberated on the advantages of Single Window Clearance System initiative of the Government and how professionals can contribute in easing the processes there.

The event witnessed the presence of around 2650 delegates, out of which 150 attended physically and 2500 registered virtually, giving each one of them an opportunity to learn and up skill themselves through the thought provoking technical sessions.

ICSI announced the dates for 22nd National Conference of Practicing Company Secretaries, to be held in Kolkata on 3rd - 4th December, 2021 and 49th National Convention of Company Secretaries, to be held in Bengaluru on 6th - 8th January, 2022, in the benign presence of Union Minister, Rao Inderjit Singh at the ceremony.

Winners of ICSI All India Current Affairs & GK Quiz, held on 29th October 2021, were also invited at the event and were presented with the prize cheques by the Union Minister.

CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, ICSI and other Council Members and were also present at the event.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 05:50 PM IST