Union Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar visits SJVN Corporate Headquarters

Union Minister of State for Power & Heavy Industries Krishan Pal Gurjar visited SJVN Corporate Headquarters, Shakti Sadan at Shimla today. He held a meeting with SJVN Management and senior Officers.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN extended warm welcome to the Minister. Welcoming Gurjar, Nand Lal Sharma apprised him about construction & development activities of the Under-Construction Projects of SJVN. Sharma later gave a detailed presentation of various projects of SJVN in India & abroad. He apprised that in sync with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s commitment of generating 500 GW Energy from renewable sources by 2030, SJVN has re-engineered its Business Model with upscaled Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25000 MW by 2030 & 50000 MW by 2040. Sharma informed of the exponential growth & diversification journey of SJVN, starting from a single Project at its inception, with current portfolio of around 31000 MW in India & Abroad. He reiterated the firm resolve on behalf of Team SJVN to meet the targets envisaged by Government of India.

On this occasion, Smt. Geeta Kapur, Director (Personnel), Sushil Kumar Sharma, Director (Electrical) and senior officials of SJVN were also present.

Published on: Sunday, May 08, 2022, 03:55 PM IST