e-Paper Get App

Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli visits IndianOil R&D

FPJ BureauUpdated: Friday, June 24, 2022, 01:33 AM IST
article-image

Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D) welcomed Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, on his maiden visit to IndianOil R&D. Teli took keen interest in the various advanced research initiatives at IndianOil R&D, complimented IOCians for the good work being done at IndianOil R&D and urged the community to take the institution to greater heights. Teli showed keen interest in ensuring deployment indigenous technologies in NE refineries of IndianOil and other corporates.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeCorporate-galleryUnion Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli visits IndianOil R&D

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Flamingo rescued after collision with power cables at Vikhroli

Mumbai: Flamingo rescued after collision with power cables at Vikhroli

Mumbai: Man loses Rs 4L to fraudsters inducing him to invest in gold market due citing global...

Mumbai: Man loses Rs 4L to fraudsters inducing him to invest in gold market due citing global...

Rs 34K cr bank fraud case: Senior DHFL official and his team under CBI lens for maintaining Bandra...

Rs 34K cr bank fraud case: Senior DHFL official and his team under CBI lens for maintaining Bandra...

Guiding Light - Yoga: Some myths dispelled

Guiding Light - Yoga: Some myths dispelled

Mumbai: At Carnac Bunder Bridge, a major disaster is waiting to happen

Mumbai: At Carnac Bunder Bridge, a major disaster is waiting to happen