Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment Rameswar Teli visits IndianOil R&D

Dr. SSV Ramakumar, Director (R&D) welcomed Rameswar Teli, Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment, on his maiden visit to IndianOil R&D. Teli took keen interest in the various advanced research initiatives at IndianOil R&D, complimented IOCians for the good work being done at IndianOil R&D and urged the community to take the institution to greater heights. Teli showed keen interest in ensuring deployment indigenous technologies in NE refineries of IndianOil and other corporates.

