Union Minister of State Dr. Jitendra Singh launches digitization with inauguration of e-Office at CEL

Dr. Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences; Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office; Minister of State in the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions; Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and Minister of State in the Department of Space, launched digitization with inauguration of e-Office under Digital India Mission at Central Electronics Limited (CEL), a Government of India Enterprise. The Union Minister of State said that Digital India Mission of the Prime Minister is an ambitious project. It is helping in the growth of country by promoting transparency and good governance. The country has tasted the fruits of digitization during the Covid-19 lockdown periods and work has not stopped due to use of digital technologies. He said that the e-Office and digitization would fasten the pace of work execution, promote transparency, bring accountability and reduce carbon foot print by lesser use of paper.