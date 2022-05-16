Union Minister, MoPSW, Sarbananda Sonowal visits JNPA; Inaugurates DFC Compliant Rail Yard, and Launches the First Sustainability report

The Union Minister, MoPSW, Sarbanand Sonwal, visited Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA), India’s best-performing Port, to ­­inaugurate DFC Compliant Rail Yard constructed and the recently renovated Administration Building at JNPA. He also launched the First Sustainability report and reviewed various infrastructure and developmental projects at the Port.

On arrival at the Port Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA and Unmesh Sharad Wagh, IRS, Dy. Chairman, JNPA welcomed Union Minister, MoPSW, Sarbananda Sonowal and other dignitaries. Sarbananda Sonowal was accorded a guard of honour by the CISF personnel stationed at JNPA.

On the occasion, Union Minister, MoPSW Sarbananda Sonowal stated, “Congratulations to JNPA for successfully stepping into 33rd year. JNPA plays a very significant role in all the initiatives like PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan, Sagarmala, MIV 2030, etc., by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. The dedication and contribution of JNPA over the last three decades has resulted in it being a globally recognized port.”

Apprising the Union Minister, MoPSW, on the various projects, Sanjay Sethi, IAS, Chairman, JNPA, said, “There are several ongoing infrastructural and other developmental projects, green port initiatives at JNPA that will result in an increase in J N Port’s business and eventually boost the nation’s EXIM trade. All our projects align with the ministry’s initiatives enabling multimodal connectivity, reduction in logistics cost and ease of doing business.”

He added, “I am delighted to share that we have released our first sustainability report for the financial year 2020-2021 to showcase our efforts towards environmental protection and sustainable development. We are taking all the necessary measures to maintain the ecological balance.”

JNPA is the first Port to be completely DFC compliant. DFCCIL compatible rail tracks are being laid from New Delhi to JNPA, and it has been decided to locate a loading yard on JNPA premises. The Long Haul Common Yard consists of 3 Lines of 1500m for double-stack container trains, out of which two are top wired ballastless lines meant for loading and unloading of containers, and one is for engine turnaround of electric locomotives.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 02:05 PM IST