Union Minister Manohar Lal inaugurates National Feeder Monitoring System Control Centre at REC Limited on it’s 55th Foundation Day

Manohar Lal, Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, inaugurated National Feeder Monitoring System (NFMS) Control Centre on REC Limited’s 55th Foundation Day on Friday, at REC Headquarters, Gurugram in the presence of Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy.

Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC and key officials of the Ministry of Power, REC Limited and RECPDCL were also present at the occasion.

NFMS, a flagship initiative of Ministry of Power, entails access to detailed information related to real time hours of power supply, power outages and overall health of ~2.5 lakh feeders (11 KV outgoing) across the country. This system will enable stakeholders to make informed and actionable decisions, thereby bringing in transparency, efficiency and accountability to distribution utilities (DISCOMS), ultimately improving the quality and reliability of power supply to the end consumers. The project involves integration of master as well as transactional data with 87 Discoms.

Under the ambit of the programme, a dedicated control centre has now been established in REC Corporate Office in Gurugram for monitoring on day to day basis and to disseminate the findings to Discoms daily, thereby, ensuring the accuracy and efficiency of data displayed on NFMS portal and helping them in improving and maintaining necessary KPIs set by the Ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister congratulated REC on its 55th Foundation Day and said, “As we inaugurate the National Feeder Monitoring System Control Centre today, we take a significant step towards harnessing the power of technology for energising our nation. This system stands as a testament to our commitment to improve power distribution and management across the country. I believe that this initiative will not only enhance the efficiency of our power grids but also ensure a more reliable and continuous power supply for our citizens. Together, let’s illuminate every home and empower every citizen with the light of progress and development.”

The control centre would monitor and analyze real-time data from multiple sources and maintain the data sanctity in the NFMS portal. It will be using advanced technologies and software to collect, process, and display information relevant to the operations, collaborating closely with key stakeholders.

RECPDCL, a subsidiary of REC Limited, has developed NFMS for monitoring Quality and Reliability of Power at national level with the overall objective of achieving 24x7 continuous Power supply.

On the occasion, Union Minister Manohar Lal also joins the #एक_पेड़_मां_के_नाम (#onePlant4Mother )campaign by planting trees at REC office in Gurugram.