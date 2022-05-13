Union Minister launches new schemes of Repco Bank

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra has launched New Repatriate Welfare Scheme, a deposit scheme of Repco Bank, a micro finance loan scheme and an app for Repco Micro Finance Ltd. (RFML) in Chennai. Repco Bank chairman E. Santhanam, Managing Director R.S. Isabella and Board of Directors were present.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 03:25 PM IST