Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visits SAIL Corporate Office during Special Campaign 2.0

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel and Faggan Singh Kulaste, Minister of State for Rural Development and Steel visited the Corporate Office of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) at Lodi Road New Delhi on 19th October, 2022. The ministers were accompanied by senior officers from the Ministry of Steel. They were welcomed by Soma Mondal, Chairman, SAIL and other Directors of the Company.

This visit of both the ministers to the Corporate Office of the Maharatna Company SAIL was in the backdrop of “Special Campaign 2.0” recently launched on 2nd October, 2022 by the Government on India. Under the “Special Campaign 2.0”, activities relating to Cleanliness, Review & Simplification of Rules & Procedures, Review of Record Management system, productive use of space and disposal of waste materials ,Enhancing Work Place experience are being undertaken at all Steel Plants and Units of SAIL. During their interaction, Ministers appreciated the cleanliness drive undertaken by SAIL and urged the employees to maintain cleanliness at all times in all spheres as a way of life.