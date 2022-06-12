Union Minister for Railways inspects Churchgate station

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister for Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology conduced inspection of Churchgate station on 10th June, 2022 and reviewed the progress of various ongoing projects over Mumbai suburban section.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Ashwini Vaishnaw visited Churchgate railway station and conducted inspection of the various amenities at Churchgate station. Vaishnaw took stock of the progress of various ongoing infrastructural projects over Mumbai suburban section and discussed regarding the working of the section and its various features. MR then interacted with the Motorman of a local train and enquired about the various aspects of train working. Thereafter, Vaishnaw inspected the Concourse area of Churchgate station and reviewed the passenger convenience facilities at the station.