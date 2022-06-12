Union Minister for Railways inspects Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, inspected Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Central Railway on June 9, 2022.

Vaishnaw inspected the CSMT building portico, grand staircase, central dome where he prostrated before the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue and the Star Chamber where he was explained about the conservation and renovation of CSMT heritage building.

He interacted with the passengers at the booking window (star chamber), suburban concourse, suburban platform and with commuters in train. He interacted with lady passenger and enquired about the security of women travelers to which she replied in affirmative and said that she is very satisfied with the security and cleanliness. He also interacted with the housekeeping staff about their working. He also interacted with a family of long distance traveller who came from Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction and asked about the travelling experience and cleanliness at the station and train. They replied satisfaction about the same.

At the mainline concourse, he was explained about the passenger amenities information display. He inspected ‘One Station One Product’ stall. Later, Vaishnawji laid wreath at the 26/11 Shaheed Smarak at CSMT. He interacted with the Train Sahayaks (licensed porters), long distance passengers about their journey experience. He also inspected public toilet at the station and gallery leading to platform number 18. On his way back, he interacted with the motormen and guard at lobby at CSMT. He enquired about the working of suburban trains, the lifeline of Mumbai, signals and other aspects related to the working of suburban trains in detail.

Rahul Narvekar, MLA, Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager, Central Railway, Prakash Butani, General Manager incharge, Western Railway, Subhash Chand Gupta, CMD, MRVC and Principal Heads of Departments and officers of Mumbai Division of Central Railway were present during the inspection.