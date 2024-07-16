Union Minister for Power and Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Manohar Lal's Maiden Visit to the 2400 MW Tehri Power Complex

Union Minister for Power and Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, Manohar Lal, inspected the ongoing works at 2400 MW Tehri Power Complex in Tehri Garhwal, Uttarakhand on 15th July, 2024. Accompanied by a distinguished delegation from the Ministry of Power, the Minister was warmly received by R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDC India Limited, along with Shallinder Singh, Director (Personnel), Bhupender Gupta, Director (Technical), and other senior officials of THDCIL.

During the visit, Manohar Lal inspected the ongoing construction activities at the 1000 MW Tehri Pumped Storage Plant (PSP), a flagship project under THDCIL that represents a critical component of India's Renewable Energy infrastructure. Minister undertook a detailed inspection of several key areas, including the Butterfly Valve Chamber, the Machine Hall, and the Outfall of the Tehri PSP, and also reviewed the progress on the river joining works, a vital aspect of integrating the PSP into the existing water management systems.

Expressing his appreciation for the ongoing efforts, the Minister congratulated the entire THDC team for their relentless dedication and hard work towards advancing Renewable and reliable Hydropower generation. Manohar Lal acknowledged the team's significant achievements and the high standards they have set in developing the 2400 MW Tehri Power Complex and highlighted how THDC's contributions to Hydropower projects embody the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s vision for a Viksit Bharat by 2047. He added, “The Tehri Dam stands as a remarkable milestone for THDCIL, accomplished at a time when the very idea of such a massive dam seemed nearly inconceivable. The development of the Tehri Dam is nothing short of a miracle and an Engineering Marvel in its own right.”

In his address to the THDC management and employees, the Minister emphasized the strategic importance of Hydropower in combating climate change and supporting the Nation’s Energy Security. He urged the team to maintain their momentum and focus on the timely completion of the remaining project phases to meet the set deadlines. He praised THDCIL’s efforts in pushing the boundaries of Hydropower technology and urged the team to continue striving for excellence.

R. K. Vishnoi, Chairman and Managing Director, THDCIL thanked Minister for his visit and the encouraging words. He reaffirmed THDCIL’s commitment to advancing the Tehri Power Complex and other Renewable Energy projects as part of the broader mission to contribute to a Sustainable Energy Future for India. The visit concluded with a renewed sense of purpose among the THDCIL team, who were inspired by the Minister’s vision for the future of India’s Hydropower sector and their role in realizing that vision.