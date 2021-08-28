e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Corporate Gallery

Updated on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:09 AM IST

Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste reviews performance of NMDC Ltd

FPJ Bureau
Advertisement

Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Govt. of India visited the Head Office of NMDC Limited at Hyderabad on August 25. The Minister met CMD, Directors and Senior Officials of the company and reviewed NMDC’s performance. Kulaste said, NMDC is one of the largest mining companies in India and has been the backbone of steel industry ensuring raw material security to steel producers. He appreciated NMDC’s efforts for carrying out sustainable and responsible mining and also showed keen interest in ongoing expansion projects and congratulated NMDC for its comprehensive CSR initiatives.

ALSO READ

NMDC Q1 net profit jumps over six-fold to Rs 3,191 cr; revenue rises 3-fold

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:09 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal