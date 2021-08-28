Union Minister Faggan Singh Kulaste reviews performance of NMDC Ltd

Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development, Govt. of India visited the Head Office of NMDC Limited at Hyderabad on August 25. The Minister met CMD, Directors and Senior Officials of the company and reviewed NMDC’s performance. Kulaste said, NMDC is one of the largest mining companies in India and has been the backbone of steel industry ensuring raw material security to steel producers. He appreciated NMDC’s efforts for carrying out sustainable and responsible mining and also showed keen interest in ongoing expansion projects and congratulated NMDC for its comprehensive CSR initiatives.

Published on: Saturday,August 28, 2021, 01:09 AM IST