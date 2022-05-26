e-Paper Get App

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducts inspection between Chennai – Bengaluru Section & reviewed various ideas, policies with officers of SWR

FPJ BureauUpdated:Thursday, May 26, 2022, 02:48 AM IST
article-image

Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways, Electronics & IT and Communications conducted rear-window inspection of the section from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Bengaluru Cantonment.

The Minister held open discussion, en-route with young officers on innovative ideas and suggestions.

Vaishnaw stated that Gati Shakti Units set up at Divisions will fast-track the railway construction projects which will remove infrastructure bottlenecks, improving mobility and increase freight loading.

Bengaluru, May 20, 2022 Ashwini Vaishnaw Minister of Railways, Electronics & IT and Communications conducted rear-window inspection of the section from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Bengaluru Cantonment, today. During the inspection, he reviewed various projects and policies with the officers of Southern (SR) and South Western Railways (SWR). The officers of SWR accompanied the Minister from Jolarpettai (the interchange point between SR and SWR).

Vaishnaw congratulated Sanjeev Kishore, General Manager SWR for his suggestion of empowering Divisional Units in order to fast track the construction works. He said, that this discussion – which he had with the GM earlier- has resulted in setting up of ‘Gati Shakti Units’ at Divisional Level. Bengaluru Division is one of four divisions of Indian Railways (and the only division in South India) where-in PM Gati Shakti Unit has been set up, headed by Chief Project Manager (CPM), to head the projects (he would report to the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM). The powers delegated to the CPM include the ability to utilize world-class consultant for preparation of DPRs, hire Project Management Consultants, & avail design assistance from industry, design checking, site tests, surveys etc. These units will work on speeding up the execution of works related to removal of infrastructure bottlenecks, improving mobility, increasing freight loading etc.

PM Gati Shakti National Masterplan was launched in October 2021 by PM Narendra Modi for providing multi-modal connectivity infrastructure for various economic zones. It is a transformative approach for economic growth & sustainable development driven by 7 engines, one of which is the Railways.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeCorporate-galleryUnion Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conducts inspection between Chennai – Bengaluru Section & reviewed various ideas, policies with officers of SWR

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2022: Orange cap, Purple cap, play-offs schedule after RCB vs LSG match

IPL 2022: Orange cap, Purple cap, play-offs schedule after RCB vs LSG match

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar-led RCB knock out LSG in Eliminator, will face RR in Qualifiers 2

IPL 2022: Rajat Patidar-led RCB knock out LSG in Eliminator, will face RR in Qualifiers 2

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Thursday, May 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes...

Watch: Woman gets caught after failed robbery bid at jewellery store in Virar, hilarious video goes...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...

Maharashtra: MVA & BJP to be pitted against each other in elections for 10 Legislative Council seats...