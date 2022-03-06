Union Min Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve visits Mumbai Airport and ensures arrangements of Railways for people returning from Ukraine

Raosaheb Dadarao Patil Danve, Union Minister of State for Railways visited Mumbai Airport and ensured Railways’ arrangements for issue of tickets to students/persons returning from Ukraine (Operation Ganga) in the early hours of March 3, 2022. He interacted with the persons posted at the Reservation cum Helpdesk in the Airport and informed them to be courteous with them for their onward travel. The Minister of State welcomed the passengers in the tarmac and explained them about the Railways’ arrangements for issue of tickets for their onward destination at the airport itself. They were informed about the Reservation cum Helpdesk manned by railways at the airport and for guidance.

The Minister of State interacted with the students and persons on their arrival and enquired about how they reached the border of Romania from where they boarded the flight to India, and their wellbeing etc.,

Later, he also addressed the media persons and informed about the Operation Ganga initiated by the Prime Minister to bring back Indians from Ukraine.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 04:20 PM IST