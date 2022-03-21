Union Home Minister, Amit Shah takes salute of CRPF Day Parade at Jammu

The Central Reserve Police Force celebrated its 83rd CRPF Day at Maulana Azad Stadium, Jammu in a magnificent ceremony marked with pomp, enthusiasm, and fervor. On this very day in 1950, the first Home Minister of India, Vallabh Bhai Patel presented ‘Presidential Colours’ to CRPF. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, Chief Guest of the ceremony, took salute of the impeccable parade which is also notable for being the first ever CRPF Day parade held outside Delhi NCR. Besides felicitating the Gallantry Medal awardees, the Chief Guest distributed trophies to distinguished CRPF institutions for their commendable performances.

With the aim of taking the celebrations to different parts of the nation, the Force had decided to celebrate the 83rd CRPF Day in Jammu this year. Maulana Azad Stadium, situated in the heart of Jammu, hosted the flawless CRPF parade wherein the expressions of the marching bravehearts were reflecting their patriotism and fortitude while the coordination and synergy of each of their forward steps was exuding confidence and determination to serve the motherland even at the expense of their lives. The parade was followed by several remarkable events demonstrated by the bravehearts like the fusion of sports, the Malkhambh, the women's rifle drills in tune with women’s pipe band, the Silambam, and a dance performance signifying national integration. The thrill and astonishment of the spectators was at its zenith when the motorbike-borne women daredevils exhibited unimaginable stunts, demonstrating the prowess of women warriors of the force. Carrying the message of ‘CRPF- The Protector of the Nation’ and holding high- the Indian tricolor, the unity march on the tunes of the CRPF Song by these motorbike-borne women daredevils culminated these events, mesmerizing the cheering spectators.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 03:03 PM IST